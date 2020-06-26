All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3617 Jocelyn St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3617 Jocelyn St NW
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

3617 Jocelyn St NW

3617 Jocelyn Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3617 Jocelyn Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db998cf089 ---- This beautifully maintained Tudor style home features four bedrooms, a galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, and large dining room. Situated in a small and friendly neighborhood with easy access to downtown, this home provides the sought after comfort and convenience of Chevy Chase DC. Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today. Features: -Galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances -Large dining room and breakfast nook on main floor -Newly updated master suite bathroom -Hardwood floors -Fourth bedroom in attic with walk-in closet -Finished basement -In unit washer/dryer -Finished basement with brand new flooring featuring large laundry room and large storage space -Two parking spots, one in covered garage -Brick outdoor patio and green space in the backyard -New A/C / central air in upper levels Nearby: -Easy access to the red line at Friendship Heights Station (1mi) and Van Ness-UDC Station (1mi) -Shops and restaurants along Connecticut Avenue: Macon Bistro & Larder, Little Red Fox, Bread & Chocolate, Pumpernickels Deli, Starbucks, and more! -Grocery: Broad Branch Market, Safeway -Convenience: CVS Pharmacy (5 min walk) *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We?re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We?re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Jocelyn St NW have any available units?
3617 Jocelyn St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Jocelyn St NW have?
Some of 3617 Jocelyn St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Jocelyn St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Jocelyn St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Jocelyn St NW pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Jocelyn St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3617 Jocelyn St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Jocelyn St NW offers parking.
Does 3617 Jocelyn St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 Jocelyn St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Jocelyn St NW have a pool?
No, 3617 Jocelyn St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Jocelyn St NW have accessible units?
No, 3617 Jocelyn St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Jocelyn St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Jocelyn St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University