3617 Jocelyn St NW

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db998cf089 ---- This beautifully maintained Tudor style home features four bedrooms, a galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, and large dining room. Situated in a small and friendly neighborhood with easy access to downtown, this home provides the sought after comfort and convenience of Chevy Chase DC. Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today. Features: -Galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances -Large dining room and breakfast nook on main floor -Newly updated master suite bathroom -Hardwood floors -Fourth bedroom in attic with walk-in closet -Finished basement -In unit washer/dryer -Finished basement with brand new flooring featuring large laundry room and large storage space -Two parking spots, one in covered garage -Brick outdoor patio and green space in the backyard -New A/C / central air in upper levels Nearby: -Easy access to the red line at Friendship Heights Station (1mi) and Van Ness-UDC Station (1mi) -Shops and restaurants along Connecticut Avenue: Macon Bistro & Larder, Little Red Fox, Bread & Chocolate, Pumpernickels Deli, Starbucks, and more! -Grocery: Broad Branch Market, Safeway -Convenience: CVS Pharmacy (5 min walk) *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We?re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We?re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com