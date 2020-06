Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 BED 1 BATH Condo on the 1st Floor of The Woodbine Condominium by the Cleveland Park METRO. - Renovated kitchen and bathroom!



Enter ground level unit into small foyer on the main level. Spacious carpeted living room/dining room combo (20x14). Fully equipped kitchen includes matching white gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Small fenced in patio located off kitchen. Both bedrooms (12x11) share a hall bath. AC wall units in each room along with radiator heat located in the unit. Laundry on each floor.



Water and Gas is included in rent.



Please call 240-383-3158 to inquire about this availability.



