3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Step into this amazing, 4 level townhome located in the very desirable neighborhood of Dakota Crossing. Perfect for roommates, this home offers 2 Master bedrooms with private baths, on separate levels! Gleaming hardwoods and light filled neutral decor make this property prime for anyone's taste. With shopping right outside your front door and it's convenience to 295, Rt. 50 and the BW Parkway, this is the perfect place to call home! Managed property with good credit and established work history required. Won't last long!