Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE

3612 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Step into this amazing, 4 level townhome located in the very desirable neighborhood of Dakota Crossing. Perfect for roommates, this home offers 2 Master bedrooms with private baths, on separate levels! Gleaming hardwoods and light filled neutral decor make this property prime for anyone's taste. With shopping right outside your front door and it's convenience to 295, Rt. 50 and the BW Parkway, this is the perfect place to call home! Managed property with good credit and established work history required. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have any available units?
3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have?
Some of 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE offer parking?
No, 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.

