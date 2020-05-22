All apartments in Washington
3610 39th Street NW -A-541
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:04 PM

3610 39th Street NW -A-541

3610 39th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3610 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
McLean Gardens, bright, 2 level condo with 2 spacious bedrooms (on two separate floors), 2 full bathrooms, a kitchen with stainless steel fridge/dishwasher, a large den, separate eating area, living room, lots of closet space, and two separate entrances. Hardwood floors in living/dining rooms and one bedroom. New wood-look tiles in den and second bedroom. No pets. This duplex condo has an individually controlled CAC (HVAC), has recently updated bathrooms, and has new flooring on the lower level. A complete renovation of the kitchen is planned prior to the July 1st move in date.

The apartment is located in historic McLean Gardens on 13 acres of green land overlooking Glover National park close to AU/Cleveland Park. It has 2 playgrounds, BBQ areas, and an outdoor pool on the grounds and a community garden and community tennis courts 2 blocks away. Grocery stores, restaurants, antique shops, toy stores all minutes away. Street parking is easily available. Close proximity to Tenleytown metro and many major bus connections.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a full background and credit check as part of the application to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

- Non-smoking only
- There is a one-time move-in fee of $500
- One-month security deposit required
- Owner pays trash, sewer, and water
- Tenant responsible for electric, phone, and cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 have any available units?
3610 39th Street NW -A-541 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 have?
Some of 3610 39th Street NW -A-541's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 currently offering any rent specials?
3610 39th Street NW -A-541 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 pet-friendly?
No, 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 offer parking?
No, 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 does not offer parking.
Does 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 have a pool?
Yes, 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 has a pool.
Does 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 have accessible units?
No, 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 39th Street NW -A-541 has units with dishwashers.
