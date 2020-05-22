3610 39th Street NW -A-541

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

McLean Gardens, bright, 2 level condo with 2 spacious bedrooms (on two separate floors), 2 full bathrooms, a kitchen with stainless steel fridge/dishwasher, a large den, separate eating area, living room, lots of closet space, and two separate entrances. Hardwood floors in living/dining rooms and one bedroom. New wood-look tiles in den and second bedroom. No pets. This duplex condo has an individually controlled CAC (HVAC), has recently updated bathrooms, and has new flooring on the lower level. A complete renovation of the kitchen is planned prior to the July 1st move in date.



The apartment is located in historic McLean Gardens on 13 acres of green land overlooking Glover National park close to AU/Cleveland Park. It has 2 playgrounds, BBQ areas, and an outdoor pool on the grounds and a community garden and community tennis courts 2 blocks away. Grocery stores, restaurants, antique shops, toy stores all minutes away. Street parking is easily available. Close proximity to Tenleytown metro and many major bus connections.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a full background and credit check as part of the application to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



- Non-smoking only

- There is a one-time move-in fee of $500

- One-month security deposit required

- Owner pays trash, sewer, and water

- Tenant responsible for electric, phone, and cable