Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE

3606 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3606 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brick front 4 level townhouse, located in The Villages at Dakota Crossing. Main level has an excellent open floor plan. Stylish kitchen with a waterfall island, shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and marble backsplash. Large open living room makes great entertaining space. A nice deck provides space for outdoor living. The third floor houses the master suite with large master bedroom, walk in closet and en suite bathroom with dual vanity. The fourth floor has the third bedroom with second on suite bathroom. The lower level has a fourth bedroom and third full bath. Attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have any available units?
3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3606 FORT LINCOLN DRIVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
