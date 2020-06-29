All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

3538 W PLACE NW

3538 W Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3538 W Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
yoga
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
yoga
One bedroom one bath for rent in a Glover Park row house with separate rear entrance in early March. Spacious bedroom with 2 closets has carpet. Living room dining room combo has hardwood floors. The efficiency kitchen has 4 burner gas stove/oven, microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Rent includes all utilities+ internet, off street parking ($100/month) and free, unshared, full size washer and dryer. Very close to Wisconsin Ave bus lines (30N, 30S, 31, 33, D1, D2), shops and restaurants. Safeway, Trader Joes, Starbucks, Lavazza, Wingos, Breadsoda, Ace, Core Power Yoga, Einsteins, multiple parks are very close. 1st months rent and security deposit required, no pets, and no smoking of any kind. Apply at www.mysmartmove.com. $40 tenant pays. Owner is licensed real estate agent in DC and GA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 W PLACE NW have any available units?
3538 W PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3538 W PLACE NW have?
Some of 3538 W PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 W PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3538 W PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 W PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3538 W PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3538 W PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3538 W PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 3538 W PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3538 W PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 W PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 3538 W PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3538 W PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3538 W PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 W PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 W PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
