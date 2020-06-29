3538 W PLACE NW

Amenities

One bedroom one bath for rent in a Glover Park row house with separate rear entrance in early March. Spacious bedroom with 2 closets has carpet. Living room dining room combo has hardwood floors. The efficiency kitchen has 4 burner gas stove/oven, microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Rent includes all utilities+ internet, off street parking ($100/month) and free, unshared, full size washer and dryer. Very close to Wisconsin Ave bus lines (30N, 30S, 31, 33, D1, D2), shops and restaurants. Safeway, Trader Joes, Starbucks, Lavazza, Wingos, Breadsoda, Ace, Core Power Yoga, Einsteins, multiple parks are very close. 1st months rent and security deposit required, no pets, and no smoking of any kind. Apply at www.mysmartmove.com. $40 tenant pays. Owner is licensed real estate agent in DC and GA.