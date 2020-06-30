All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3527 14th St NW 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3527 14th St NW 4
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3527 14th St NW 4

3527 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3527 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Bath in Columbia Heights - Property Id: 173575

The photos speak for themselves... this place is GORGEOUS!

Fabulously appointed 2 bed / 2 bath apartment for rent immediately.

Spacious living room, dining room, kitchen with premium stainless steel appliances and gas range, full size Samsung washer/dryer, whole-home audio system with built-in speakers and wall-mounted tablet controls, custom tile bathrooms. Walking distance to Columbia Heights and Petworth Metro Stations, several grocery stores, and so many fabulous restaurants.

Nothing else like it!!

Available now. Minimum 1 year lease. Security deposit required.

Contact for showings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173575
Property Id 173575

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5373045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 14th St NW 4 have any available units?
3527 14th St NW 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3527 14th St NW 4 have?
Some of 3527 14th St NW 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 14th St NW 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3527 14th St NW 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 14th St NW 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3527 14th St NW 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3527 14th St NW 4 offer parking?
No, 3527 14th St NW 4 does not offer parking.
Does 3527 14th St NW 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3527 14th St NW 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 14th St NW 4 have a pool?
No, 3527 14th St NW 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3527 14th St NW 4 have accessible units?
No, 3527 14th St NW 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 14th St NW 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3527 14th St NW 4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University