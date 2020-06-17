All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

3523 S Street, NW

3523 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3523 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Georgetown Chic Rowhouse 5br/3Ba Sleek Kitchen with Fabulous Yard w/Parking - This inviting 5 Bedroom/3 Bath rowhouse with its clean lines awaits your visit to become your next home. Located in North Georgetown in the Burleith-Hillandale area. Warm window light welcomes you home to living room that is open to the dining area with sliding doors to the outdoor wood deck. The galley white kitchen with all stainless steel appliances great for preparing chef inspired meals. Upstairs you will find a open Master suite with stylish tile shower/bath. Two other bedrooms awaits upstairs with a center hall bath including a sunfilled skylight. Downstairs you find two additional bedrooms including a lower level shower/bath. The basement walks out to a fabulous backyard with patio. Great for summer entertaining. Besides the patio a wood deck off of the dining area is perfect for morning coffee or gazing at the stars. The property does include one off street parking space, gated off of the alley. A outdoor shed allows extra storage.

1,550 Sq Feet

Close to restaurants and shops, Georgetown MedStar Hospital, Georgetown University, Safeway Grocery, Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Hardy Middle School.

Tenant pays utilities, $75 application fee and first month rent & 1 month security deposit. NO PETS ALLOWED. FICO score of 650 or higher required.

When interested, please contact Craig Shireman, Chatel Real Estate-Georgetown, "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" email: Craig@Chatel.US to request an appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4719078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 S Street, NW have any available units?
3523 S Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 S Street, NW have?
Some of 3523 S Street, NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 S Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
3523 S Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 S Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 3523 S Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3523 S Street, NW offer parking?
Yes, 3523 S Street, NW offers parking.
Does 3523 S Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 S Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 S Street, NW have a pool?
No, 3523 S Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 3523 S Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 3523 S Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 S Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 S Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
