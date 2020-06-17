3523 S Street, NW

Amenities

Georgetown Chic Rowhouse 5br/3Ba Sleek Kitchen with Fabulous Yard w/Parking - This inviting 5 Bedroom/3 Bath rowhouse with its clean lines awaits your visit to become your next home. Located in North Georgetown in the Burleith-Hillandale area. Warm window light welcomes you home to living room that is open to the dining area with sliding doors to the outdoor wood deck. The galley white kitchen with all stainless steel appliances great for preparing chef inspired meals. Upstairs you will find a open Master suite with stylish tile shower/bath. Two other bedrooms awaits upstairs with a center hall bath including a sunfilled skylight. Downstairs you find two additional bedrooms including a lower level shower/bath. The basement walks out to a fabulous backyard with patio. Great for summer entertaining. Besides the patio a wood deck off of the dining area is perfect for morning coffee or gazing at the stars. The property does include one off street parking space, gated off of the alley. A outdoor shed allows extra storage.



1,550 Sq Feet



Close to restaurants and shops, Georgetown MedStar Hospital, Georgetown University, Safeway Grocery, Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Hardy Middle School.



Tenant pays utilities, $75 application fee and first month rent & 1 month security deposit. NO PETS ALLOWED. FICO score of 650 or higher required.



When interested, please contact Craig Shireman, Chatel Real Estate-Georgetown, "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" email: Craig@Chatel.US to request an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4719078)