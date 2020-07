3513 13th Street Northwest - B-1

Amenities

EXTREMELY RARE RENT CONTROLLED UNIT JUST UPDATED, $500.00 LOWER THAN MARKET RATE!!!



3 BLOCKS TO COLUMBIA HEIGHTS METRO



DON'T WAIT AND MISS OUT ON THIS UNIT, COME HAVE A LOOK, RUN DON'T WALK.



-1 BED

-1 BA

-Approx 525 sqft

-Brand new LED ceiling fans in all rooms

-GAS RANGE!!!

-Brand new windows

-New baseboard heaters

-Bathtub

-Brand new laundry facility in building

-Key Fob entry

-Tenant pay electricity and cooking gas

-12 month minimum lease



***AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY, NO PETS, & this is an English basement