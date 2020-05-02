All apartments in Washington
350 G ST SW #N316

350 G St SW · (866) 677-6937
Location

350 G St SW, Washington, DC 20219
Southwest Employment Area

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
It is Tenant occupied. This unit has 1 CAR GARAGE COVERED PARKING SPACE!!! 24 Hour Concierge and Security. Condo with a washer/dryer and huge bathroom, gourmet kitchen, has plenty amenities: 24-hour concierge, outdoor heated pool, 2 fitness centers (cardio and weight room), aerobics room (pilates, yoga), business center, entertainment lounge, and convenience store. Great Location!!! Nearby 3 Metros. Blocks from the Southwest Waterfront, 0.3 miles to Waterfront Metro, Safeway Grocery Store & Residence Inn Hotel. 0.4 miles to Federal Center, SW Metro, 0.5 miles to L'Enfant Metro. 0.7 miles to The Wharf & Navy Yard Metro. 1 mile to Nats Park where 2018 MLB All-Star Festivities.The key is at CONCIERGE DESK/entrance to get the key:800 4TH Street SW, Washington DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

