350 G ST SW #N316

It is Tenant occupied. This unit has 1 CAR GARAGE COVERED PARKING SPACE!!! 24 Hour Concierge and Security. Condo with a washer/dryer and huge bathroom, gourmet kitchen, has plenty amenities: 24-hour concierge, outdoor heated pool, 2 fitness centers (cardio and weight room), aerobics room (pilates, yoga), business center, entertainment lounge, and convenience store. Great Location!!! Nearby 3 Metros. Blocks from the Southwest Waterfront, 0.3 miles to Waterfront Metro, Safeway Grocery Store & Residence Inn Hotel. 0.4 miles to Federal Center, SW Metro, 0.5 miles to L'Enfant Metro. 0.7 miles to The Wharf & Navy Yard Metro. 1 mile to Nats Park where 2018 MLB All-Star Festivities.The key is at CONCIERGE DESK/entrance to get the key:800 4TH Street SW, Washington DC.