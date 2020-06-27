All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

35 T STREET NW

35 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

35 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1 MONTH FREE *** State of the Art Smart Home- Be the first to enjoy this newly rebuilt gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths home with all the updates & upgrades. Open and spacious design, massive windows with abundant natural light, breathtaking details, soaring ceilings & coffered accent walls, recessed lighting, stunning floors, chef's kitchen with quartz counters, waterfall island, built in breakfast bar with remote operated LED underlights, WIFI enabled smart fridge, exposed brick accents, energy efficient washer & dryer, step out deck, parking pad and so much more. Incredible proximity to entertainment, dining, shopping, grocery, major routes and just 1 mile to the metro, Give your family luxury living in an incredible location! Great Diplomat Residence. * * * No application fees, pets allowed, preview today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 T STREET NW have any available units?
35 T STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 T STREET NW have?
Some of 35 T STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 T STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
35 T STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 T STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 T STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 35 T STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 35 T STREET NW offers parking.
Does 35 T STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 T STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 T STREET NW have a pool?
No, 35 T STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 35 T STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 35 T STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 35 T STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 T STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
