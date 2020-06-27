35 T STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1 MONTH FREE *** State of the Art Smart Home- Be the first to enjoy this newly rebuilt gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths home with all the updates & upgrades. Open and spacious design, massive windows with abundant natural light, breathtaking details, soaring ceilings & coffered accent walls, recessed lighting, stunning floors, chef's kitchen with quartz counters, waterfall island, built in breakfast bar with remote operated LED underlights, WIFI enabled smart fridge, exposed brick accents, energy efficient washer & dryer, step out deck, parking pad and so much more. Incredible proximity to entertainment, dining, shopping, grocery, major routes and just 1 mile to the metro, Give your family luxury living in an incredible location! Great Diplomat Residence. * * * No application fees, pets allowed, preview today!