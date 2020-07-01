All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3499 th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3499 th Street Northwest
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3499 th Street Northwest

3499 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3499 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This gorgeous and spacious 1,100 square foot apartment is quietly elegant yet fully modern with a beautifully redone kitchen and new baths on Duponts prettiest street. Comprising the entire first floor of a spectacular Neo Classical mansion, this home is entirely above ground and flooded by sunlight. The handsome living room features handsome original moldings, a marble fireplace, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a flat screen HDTV with DVD player and subscriptions to Hulu and Netflix, leather club chairs and a queen size sleeper sofa. The newly redone kitchen features painted maple cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, microwave, dishwasher, icemaker and all the cookware and dishes youll need to feel right at home. Access to high speed wireless internet is included. The bedroom offers two large closets, a plush queen size bed and a newly redone full bath with tub/shower and granite topped vanity. Additionally, youll enjoy the newly redone powder room which includes your own full size washer and dryer. A large coat closet provides additional storage and you have full control over your own forced air heating and cooling. Theres even a private outdoor flagstone patio with dining table for your enjoyment. This home is located on a beautiful residential street where you can walk out your door to Dupont Circles Red Line Metro, multiple gyms, two Starbucks, Whole Foods and Glenns Market as well as the vibrant night life and restaurants of throughout Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, West End, and Georgetown. Many institutions have their headquarters just a few blocks away and Reagan National Airport is a metro ride away or a 10 minute Uber ride. Off site parking can also be arranged but youll not need a car to live here beautifully! Welcome home!

Nearby Zip Codes: 20009, 20007, 20008, 20036

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3499 th Street Northwest have any available units?
3499 th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3499 th Street Northwest have?
Some of 3499 th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3499 th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3499 th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3499 th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3499 th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3499 th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3499 th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 3499 th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3499 th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3499 th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 3499 th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3499 th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3499 th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3499 th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3499 th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University