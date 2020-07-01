3499 th Street Northwest

Amenities

This gorgeous and spacious 1,100 square foot apartment is quietly elegant yet fully modern with a beautifully redone kitchen and new baths on Duponts prettiest street. Comprising the entire first floor of a spectacular Neo Classical mansion, this home is entirely above ground and flooded by sunlight. The handsome living room features handsome original moldings, a marble fireplace, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a flat screen HDTV with DVD player and subscriptions to Hulu and Netflix, leather club chairs and a queen size sleeper sofa. The newly redone kitchen features painted maple cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, microwave, dishwasher, icemaker and all the cookware and dishes youll need to feel right at home. Access to high speed wireless internet is included. The bedroom offers two large closets, a plush queen size bed and a newly redone full bath with tub/shower and granite topped vanity. Additionally, youll enjoy the newly redone powder room which includes your own full size washer and dryer. A large coat closet provides additional storage and you have full control over your own forced air heating and cooling. Theres even a private outdoor flagstone patio with dining table for your enjoyment. This home is located on a beautiful residential street where you can walk out your door to Dupont Circles Red Line Metro, multiple gyms, two Starbucks, Whole Foods and Glenns Market as well as the vibrant night life and restaurants of throughout Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, West End, and Georgetown. Many institutions have their headquarters just a few blocks away and Reagan National Airport is a metro ride away or a 10 minute Uber ride. Off site parking can also be arranged but youll not need a car to live here beautifully! Welcome home!



Nearby Zip Codes: 20009, 20007, 20008, 20036