3450 39TH ST NW #C687

3450 39th St NW, Washington, DC 20016 Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This two bedroom unit has been renovated in 2018 w/ new kitchen all new appliances, wood floors new sink and window treatment thru-out. Bath has also been renovated w/new floor, floors lighting and mirror. close to bus line dinning etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
