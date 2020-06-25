All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3450 39TH ST NW #C687.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3450 39TH ST NW #C687
Last updated May 12 2019 at 9:54 AM

3450 39TH ST NW #C687

3450 39th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3450 39th St NW, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This two bedroom unit has been renovated in 2018 w/ new kitchen all new appliances, wood floors new sink and window treatment thru-out. Bath has also been renovated w/new floor, floors lighting and mirror. close to bus line dinning etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 have any available units?
3450 39TH ST NW #C687 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 have?
Some of 3450 39TH ST NW #C687's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 currently offering any rent specials?
3450 39TH ST NW #C687 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 pet-friendly?
No, 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 offer parking?
Yes, 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 offers parking.
Does 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 have a pool?
No, 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 does not have a pool.
Does 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 have accessible units?
No, 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3450 39TH ST NW #C687 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University