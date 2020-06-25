3450 39TH ST NW #C687

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This two bedroom unit has been renovated in 2018 w/ new kitchen all new appliances, wood floors new sink and window treatment thru-out. Bath has also been renovated w/new floor, floors lighting and mirror. close to bus line dinning etc.