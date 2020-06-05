3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bike storage internet access

Best Location & Schools!

Metro across the street.

Furnished if desired quiet 2br/1ba in the heart of Cleveland Park, minutes away from downtown. Metro (Red line) and bus stops (L2, L4, H4), grocery stores, 24 hour convenience store, Target, and numerous cafes and restaurants- all at your doorstep.

Rock Creek Park, Zoo, National Cathedral, Hillwood museum, UDC - all within minutes walk.

Tons of natural light. You will hear birds every morning, not the traffic!! High ceilings. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast nook has built in reverse osmosis commercial grade water filter, granite countertops, French doors refrigerator and new dishwasher. Optional washer/dryer in unit.

Original hardwood floors, Dimming lights and ceiling fans, individually control AC units for each bedroom.

Building amenities include laundry, bike room and court yard.

Utilities are $75 per adult include electric, gas, water & high speed internet.

In unit Washer/dryer rent- $50/month.

Pets extra - please ask.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161850

