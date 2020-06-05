All apartments in Washington
3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409

3446 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · (202) 494-0929
Location

3446 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 409 · Avail. now

$2,699

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bike storage
internet access
Furnished or not 2BR/1BA at CPmetro BestLocation - Property Id: 161850

Best Location & Schools!
Metro across the street.
Furnished if desired quiet 2br/1ba in the heart of Cleveland Park, minutes away from downtown. Metro (Red line) and bus stops (L2, L4, H4), grocery stores, 24 hour convenience store, Target, and numerous cafes and restaurants- all at your doorstep.
Rock Creek Park, Zoo, National Cathedral, Hillwood museum, UDC - all within minutes walk.
Tons of natural light. You will hear birds every morning, not the traffic!! High ceilings. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast nook has built in reverse osmosis commercial grade water filter, granite countertops, French doors refrigerator and new dishwasher. Optional washer/dryer in unit.
Original hardwood floors, Dimming lights and ceiling fans, individually control AC units for each bedroom.
Building amenities include laundry, bike room and court yard.
Utilities are $75 per adult include electric, gas, water & high speed internet.
In unit Washer/dryer rent- $50/month.
Pets extra - please ask.
Property Id 161850

(RLNE5687971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 have any available units?
3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 have?
Some of 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 pet-friendly?
No, 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 offer parking?
No, 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 does not offer parking.
Does 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 have a pool?
No, 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 does not have a pool.
Does 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 have accessible units?
No, 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3446 Connecticut Ave NW 409 has units with dishwashers.
