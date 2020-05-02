All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3446 21st Street SE

3446 21st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3446 21st Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Just Listed All Credit Considered-Great Location - Property Id: 82835

Just listed...this is the one you have been waiting for. Well kept three story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, open-floor plan, eat in kitchen, seperate living and dining combo, jack and jill-style entry to bathrooms from bedrooms, fenced back yard, and let's not forget the location. The townhome is located at the DC/Maryland line and in close proximity to all thoroughfares, minutes from shopping, the up and coming congress heights St. Elizabeth complex, the national harbor and MGM Casino and so much more!

Heard enough? Call 202-655-4050 to schedule your private appointment today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82835
Property Id 82835

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4575973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 21st Street SE have any available units?
3446 21st Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3446 21st Street SE have?
Some of 3446 21st Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 21st Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
3446 21st Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 21st Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 3446 21st Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3446 21st Street SE offer parking?
No, 3446 21st Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 3446 21st Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3446 21st Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 21st Street SE have a pool?
No, 3446 21st Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 3446 21st Street SE have accessible units?
No, 3446 21st Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 21st Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3446 21st Street SE has units with dishwashers.
