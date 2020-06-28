All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
343 CEDAR STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
343 CEDAR STREET NW
Last updated November 3 2019 at 8:52 AM

343 CEDAR STREET NW

343 Cedar Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Takoma
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

343 Cedar Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Top Floor Condo Unit in Takoma Park. All utilities included!! Plus 2 car tandem garage parking space! Can also be offered as furnished rental for $2,800, your choice. This 2-level, 2 Bedroom/den, 2.5 bath top floor unit is located only one block from Red line METRO! Hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings, Master with king bed, 2 huge walk-in closets, top-of-the-line kitchen with all stainless GE Profile appliances, front-loading premium Washer/Dyer in the unit! Tenant pays only cable/internet. No Pets. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Pershing House
3701 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 343 CEDAR STREET NW have any available units?
343 CEDAR STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 CEDAR STREET NW have?
Some of 343 CEDAR STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 CEDAR STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
343 CEDAR STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 CEDAR STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 343 CEDAR STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 343 CEDAR STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 343 CEDAR STREET NW offers parking.
Does 343 CEDAR STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 CEDAR STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 CEDAR STREET NW have a pool?
No, 343 CEDAR STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 343 CEDAR STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 343 CEDAR STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 343 CEDAR STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 CEDAR STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University