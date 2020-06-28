343 CEDAR STREET NW.

Amenities
Beautiful Top Floor Condo Unit in Takoma Park. All utilities included!! Plus 2 car tandem garage parking space! Can also be offered as furnished rental for $2,800, your choice. This 2-level, 2 Bedroom/den, 2.5 bath top floor unit is located only one block from Red line METRO! Hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings, Master with king bed, 2 huge walk-in closets, top-of-the-line kitchen with all stainless GE Profile appliances, front-loading premium Washer/Dyer in the unit! Tenant pays only cable/internet. No Pets. Available Now!