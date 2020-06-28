343 CEDAR STREET NW.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

Beautiful Top Floor Condo Unit in Takoma Park. All utilities included!! Plus 2 car tandem garage parking space! Can also be offered as furnished rental for $2,800, your choice. This 2-level, 2 Bedroom/den, 2.5 bath top floor unit is located only one block from Red line METRO! Hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings, Master with king bed, 2 huge walk-in closets, top-of-the-line kitchen with all stainless GE Profile appliances, front-loading premium Washer/Dyer in the unit! Tenant pays only cable/internet. No Pets. Available Now!