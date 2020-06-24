Rent Calculator
3422 DENT PLACE NW
3422 DENT PLACE NW
3422 Dent Place Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
3422 Dent Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
All brick end unit townhouse for rent , 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, 2 parking spaces on the back, fenced back yard, in Georgetown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3422 DENT PLACE NW have any available units?
3422 DENT PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3422 DENT PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3422 DENT PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 DENT PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3422 DENT PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3422 DENT PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3422 DENT PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 3422 DENT PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3422 DENT PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 DENT PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 3422 DENT PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3422 DENT PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3422 DENT PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 DENT PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 DENT PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3422 DENT PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3422 DENT PLACE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
