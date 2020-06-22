Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3421 Reservoir Road NW Available 05/18/19 Georgetown 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House for Rent! Massive Private Back Patio Area- Pets Yes, Case By Case - Address: 3421 Reservoir Road NW Washington, DC 20007

Market Rent: $3,500 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Tenant Responsible for: All Utilities Except for Water in Extremely Cold Weather (Please call leasing agent for further explanation)

Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis- $20 One Time Pet Fee

Parking: Street Parking Only

Available: NOW!



Welcome to 3421 Reservoir Road NW! This two storied house has sprawling hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet space and a stacked washer/dryer. The house also has a half bathroom on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. The best part about the house is the MASSIVE outside area for grilling, good times, and relaxing.



The house is located in the Burleith/Georgetown area of Washington, DC. You are close by a number of different shops on Wisconsin Avenue NW including a Safeway, Georgetown Shops, Ledo Pizza, and many more! Also, you are close by Volta Park, Glover Park, and Dumbarton Oaks Park!



Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms

Bathrooms: One and a Half Bathrooms

Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Disposal

Outside Area: Massive outside area with over hanging canopy!

Application Fee: $65 per person

Security Deposit: Equal to One Full Months Rent



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agent:

James E. Rice-410.474.3055



