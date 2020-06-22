All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:19 PM

3421 Reservoir Road NW

3421 Reservoir Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Reservoir Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3421 Reservoir Road NW Available 05/18/19 Georgetown 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House for Rent! Massive Private Back Patio Area- Pets Yes, Case By Case - Address: 3421 Reservoir Road NW Washington, DC 20007
Market Rent: $3,500 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for: All Utilities Except for Water in Extremely Cold Weather (Please call leasing agent for further explanation)
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis- $20 One Time Pet Fee
Parking: Street Parking Only
Available: NOW!

Welcome to 3421 Reservoir Road NW! This two storied house has sprawling hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet space and a stacked washer/dryer. The house also has a half bathroom on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. The best part about the house is the MASSIVE outside area for grilling, good times, and relaxing.

The house is located in the Burleith/Georgetown area of Washington, DC. You are close by a number of different shops on Wisconsin Avenue NW including a Safeway, Georgetown Shops, Ledo Pizza, and many more! Also, you are close by Volta Park, Glover Park, and Dumbarton Oaks Park!

Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: One and a Half Bathrooms
Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Disposal
Outside Area: Massive outside area with over hanging canopy!
Application Fee: $65 per person
Security Deposit: Equal to One Full Months Rent

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agent:
James E. Rice-410.474.3055

(RLNE4517916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Reservoir Road NW have any available units?
3421 Reservoir Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 Reservoir Road NW have?
Some of 3421 Reservoir Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Reservoir Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Reservoir Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Reservoir Road NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Reservoir Road NW is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Reservoir Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Reservoir Road NW does offer parking.
Does 3421 Reservoir Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3421 Reservoir Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Reservoir Road NW have a pool?
No, 3421 Reservoir Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Reservoir Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3421 Reservoir Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Reservoir Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 Reservoir Road NW has units with dishwashers.
