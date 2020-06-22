Amenities
3421 Reservoir Road NW Available 05/18/19 Georgetown 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House for Rent! Massive Private Back Patio Area- Pets Yes, Case By Case - Address: 3421 Reservoir Road NW Washington, DC 20007
Market Rent: $3,500 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for: All Utilities Except for Water in Extremely Cold Weather (Please call leasing agent for further explanation)
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis- $20 One Time Pet Fee
Parking: Street Parking Only
Available: NOW!
Welcome to 3421 Reservoir Road NW! This two storied house has sprawling hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet space and a stacked washer/dryer. The house also has a half bathroom on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom. The best part about the house is the MASSIVE outside area for grilling, good times, and relaxing.
The house is located in the Burleith/Georgetown area of Washington, DC. You are close by a number of different shops on Wisconsin Avenue NW including a Safeway, Georgetown Shops, Ledo Pizza, and many more! Also, you are close by Volta Park, Glover Park, and Dumbarton Oaks Park!
Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: One and a Half Bathrooms
Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Disposal
Outside Area: Massive outside area with over hanging canopy!
Application Fee: $65 per person
Security Deposit: Equal to One Full Months Rent
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agent:
James E. Rice-410.474.3055
(RLNE4517916)