3410 17th Street Northwest

Amenities

We have wonderful units available in Mt. Pleasant, just minutes to Adams Morgan!

This industrial-themed building includes exposed brick in the interior hallway and sits atop a hill, offering serene views of the neighborhood. All available units will have been freshly painted with brand new carpet installed, and include the following features:



-Multiple Closets throughout, including walk-ins, linen, and hallway closets

-Washer/Dryer located on premise

-Some units come with full patio, balcony, or Juliet balconies



This bright apartment home is located at 17th and Newton, situated a block away from Piney Branch Park. You’re just a few blocks away from lively entertainment on 14th st, and less than a mile away from Columbia Heights Metro station, which houses a Giant, Target, Marshalls, and IHOP, and other great retail and restaurant options.



The units boast tons of living space with natural light!



INCLUDES 1 PARKING SPOT!



Schedule a viewing today!!



Contact us to schedule a showing.