3409 Prospect St NW Available 08/05/19 Gorgeous Georgetown Home w/ Garage Parking! - Step into this house and you'll notice gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. A large living space with built-in cabinetry, fireplace, and wood floors flows nicely to the large dining room, which is ideal for dinner parties and entertaining. The fully updated kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a striking chrome hood. Pass the convenient half bath to a dreamy bonus sunroom. The back door, off the sunroom, leads to a private and spacious brick patio - perfect for grilling, entertaining and relaxing. A truly great outdoor haven!



Head upstairs to find three bedrooms with excellent square footage, great closet space, and terrific light. Dont miss the bright two full bathrooms with updated fixtures. Rounding out this fantastic Georgetown townhome is a washer dryer, exposed brick staircase, and a separate garage for parking!



Perfectly situated, you will be steps away from all Georgetown has to offer. Shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment abound with endless options. You'll also be minutes from Georgetown University and route 29 (Whitehurst Freeway and Key Bridge), making commuting a breeze. Just one block north of M Street, the location of this home can't be beaten!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets are welcome! This home is available furnished or unfurnished!



