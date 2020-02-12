All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

3409 Prospect St NW

3409 Prospect Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Prospect Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3409 Prospect St NW Available 08/05/19 Gorgeous Georgetown Home w/ Garage Parking! - Step into this house and you'll notice gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. A large living space with built-in cabinetry, fireplace, and wood floors flows nicely to the large dining room, which is ideal for dinner parties and entertaining. The fully updated kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a striking chrome hood. Pass the convenient half bath to a dreamy bonus sunroom. The back door, off the sunroom, leads to a private and spacious brick patio - perfect for grilling, entertaining and relaxing. A truly great outdoor haven!

Head upstairs to find three bedrooms with excellent square footage, great closet space, and terrific light. Dont miss the bright two full bathrooms with updated fixtures. Rounding out this fantastic Georgetown townhome is a washer dryer, exposed brick staircase, and a separate garage for parking!

Perfectly situated, you will be steps away from all Georgetown has to offer. Shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment abound with endless options. You'll also be minutes from Georgetown University and route 29 (Whitehurst Freeway and Key Bridge), making commuting a breeze. Just one block north of M Street, the location of this home can't be beaten!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets are welcome! This home is available furnished or unfurnished!

(RLNE4931456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Prospect St NW have any available units?
3409 Prospect St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Prospect St NW have?
Some of 3409 Prospect St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Prospect St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Prospect St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Prospect St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Prospect St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Prospect St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Prospect St NW offers parking.
Does 3409 Prospect St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3409 Prospect St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Prospect St NW have a pool?
No, 3409 Prospect St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Prospect St NW have accessible units?
No, 3409 Prospect St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Prospect St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 Prospect St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
