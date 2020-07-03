All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 28 2019 at 8:46 AM

3409 24th St Ne

3409 24th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

3409 24th St NE, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Serious Inquiries Only. I prefer a phone call.
2yrs of employment & residential references must be verifiable. Job offer letter and/or 2 recent pay stubs are required.

Neighborhood: Washington-Woodridge/Brookland
The ideal place if youre looking for a quiet suburban lifestyle w/ the convenience and amenities of an urban location.

Studio basemt apt w/ private entrance;
Fully Furn Spacious Studio
Short Term Stay. Flexible arrangements.
Street Parking available.
Full size bed-pillows, linens & towels.
Spacious walk-in closet, dresser, hangers, nightstand, lamp, alarm clock.
Full Bathroom w/shower
Full Kitch w/ breakfast bar, 2 stools, cookware/kitchenware, 2 refrig, microwave, coffee maker, stove, & toaster oven
Living room w/ full-size futon sofa/bed
Corner Office area w/ desk, chair& floor lamp
Basic Cable TV/Wi-Fi
Iron/Ironing Board
En suite Washer & Dryer
All Utilities incl- water, gas, electric, internet
Woodridge is a quiet residential neighborhood located on the northeastern edge of Wash, D.C., bounded by Eastern Ave on the east, Michigan Ave to the north, South Dakota Ave and 18th St. to the west, and Bladensburg Rd to the south. Its central commercial strip is Rhode Island Ave NE. It is located near the neighborhood of Brookland, and the city of Mount Rainier, MD.
Metro accessible;one block to bus stop.short 8 min bus ride (82, 84, 86, T18, G8) to the Red line (Rhode Isl Ave or Brookland ). Commute to downtown in 20 minutes or less.
Sorry, but we can not accommodate pets.
Smoke-free. Drug-free NO parties.
NO subleasing allowed. Overnight guest staying over 3 days must be pre-approved.
Rates:
single occupancy-
double occupancy-
One month deposit is required
One month notice to vacate is required
Housekeeping fee time fee upon vacating.
Non-refundable credit check fee per applicant is required.
Call or text

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 24th St Ne have any available units?
3409 24th St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 24th St Ne have?
Some of 3409 24th St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 24th St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3409 24th St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 24th St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 24th St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 3409 24th St Ne offer parking?
No, 3409 24th St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 3409 24th St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3409 24th St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 24th St Ne have a pool?
No, 3409 24th St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 3409 24th St Ne have accessible units?
No, 3409 24th St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 24th St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 24th St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.

