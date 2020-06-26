All apartments in Washington
337 NE H STREET NE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:28 AM

337 NE H STREET NE

337 H St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

337 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 NE H STREET NE have any available units?
337 NE H STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 337 NE H STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
337 NE H STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 NE H STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 337 NE H STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 337 NE H STREET NE offer parking?
No, 337 NE H STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 337 NE H STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 NE H STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 NE H STREET NE have a pool?
No, 337 NE H STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 337 NE H STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 337 NE H STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 337 NE H STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 NE H STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 NE H STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 NE H STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
