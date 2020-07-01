All apartments in Washington
3369 Blaine Street Northeast - 1
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:10 AM

3369 Blaine Street Northeast - 1

3369 Blaine Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3369 Blaine Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brand new, finished wood flooring all throughout the house. Gorgeous, brand new granite design countertops in the kitchen. Includes a breakfast/bar countertop with brand new granite. Spacious living room with energy efficient LED lighting.

Central Heating, Refrigerator, oven/range included.
Fenced front yard, covered patio in the front yard, private, off-street parking in the backyard.

Located in a very quiet neighborhood of Lily Ponds.

***Showings by appointment only! To schedule a showing, go to the following url: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/capitalrealestatedevelopers or call (202) 804-9075 to schedule a showing or for any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

