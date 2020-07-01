3369 Blaine Street Northeast - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking range

Brand new, finished wood flooring all throughout the house. Gorgeous, brand new granite design countertops in the kitchen. Includes a breakfast/bar countertop with brand new granite. Spacious living room with energy efficient LED lighting.



Central Heating, Refrigerator, oven/range included.

Fenced front yard, covered patio in the front yard, private, off-street parking in the backyard.



Located in a very quiet neighborhood of Lily Ponds.



***Showings by appointment only! To schedule a showing, go to the following url: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/capitalrealestatedevelopers or call (202) 804-9075 to schedule a showing or for any questions.