3369 Blaine Street Northeast - 1

Amenities
Brand new, finished wood flooring all throughout the house. Gorgeous, brand new granite design countertops in the kitchen. Includes a breakfast/bar countertop with brand new granite. Spacious living room with energy efficient LED lighting.
Central Heating, Refrigerator, oven/range included.
Fenced front yard, covered patio in the front yard, private, off-street parking in the backyard.
Located in a very quiet neighborhood of Lily Ponds.
***Showings by appointment only! To schedule a showing, go to the following url: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/capitalrealestatedevelopers or call (202) 804-9075 to schedule a showing or for any questions.