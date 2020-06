Amenities

THE HOME WAS TOTALLY RENOVATED IN 2015 WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS IN MAIN AND UPPER LEVEL- THREE BEDROOM AND A DEN WITH SECOND KITCHEN IN BASEMENT-WALK OUT BASEMENT TO FENCED PATIO- SHORT DISTANCE TO RHODE ISLAND METRO STATION AND A BLOCK FROM PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION TO BLOOMINGALE -MAXIMUN TWO INCOME TO QUALIFY