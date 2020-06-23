All apartments in Washington
335 H St NE
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

335 H St NE

335 H Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

335 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
new construction
pet friendly
PRICE DROP
Summer is coming don't miss out on the chance to have your own private rooftop overlooking all of H St!!!
In the heart of the Infamous H Street Corridor, sits this spectacular three bedroom three bath home. Brand new construction is just one of many perks this home has to offer.

Property Highlights:
- 3 BR 3 bath
- Office/Den area
- New construction
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Quartz Counter Tops
- Multi Level home
- Hardwood floors
- Good size bedrooms
- Spacious closets
- Open floor plan
- Pet friendly
- W/D in unit
- HUGE PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK WITH AMAZING CITY VIEWS!!
- Steps from shops, dining, nightlife
- Walk to Whole foods
- H St trolley out front takes you to Union Station
- Bus routes out front
- Atlas Theater
- Trader Joes a short drive away

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE4456941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

