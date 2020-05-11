3334 10th Pl Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Please note that listing is for one bedroom - a finished basement - in a 2BR home. The other bedroom is already occupied by a male tenant (on the top floor). The basement will come with its own bathroom. Sign by May 10th and rent will be $1,000/month for entire term ($1,050 if signed after 5/10).



This home is freshly painted with a brand new kitchen outfitted with new appliances. Plenty of natural lighting throughout the house with many windows. The kitchen and FURNISHED living room is located on the first floor. Two bedrooms and bathroom are located on the second floor. The house also has a finished basement with the second bathroom which can be used as an entire extra bedroom. This home also comes with a washer and dryer in basement and an enclosed porch, perfect for a green room or rest area. This is a wonderful starter home.



This beautiful home is also less than a 10 minute walk to the Congress Heights metro, and 12 minutes to downtown DC via metro.



Tenants are responsible for electric and gas.