Washington, DC
3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010

3332 Sherman Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3332 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Perfect Renovated Columbia Heights 1 Bedroom with Den Address: 3332 Sherman Ave NW Washington, DC 20010 Description: This a wonderful brand new renovated 1 bedroom with den/office, you will be the first ones to live in this gut renovation. The property itself is amazing located in the wonderful Columbia Heights area of Washington D.C. and this property has a couple of great features to point out is that it has a wonderful gated back yard and a newly renovated garage. This location is with in walking distance to plenty of public transportation and steps away from great restaurants and nightlife like Bad Saint and El Chucho.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 have any available units?
3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 currently offering any rent specials?
3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 pet-friendly?
No, 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 offer parking?
Yes, 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 does offer parking.
Does 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 have a pool?
No, 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 does not have a pool.
Does 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 have accessible units?
No, 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010 does not have units with air conditioning.
