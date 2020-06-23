3332 Sherman Avenue North West 20010

Amenities

Perfect Renovated Columbia Heights 1 Bedroom with Den Address: 3332 Sherman Ave NW Washington, DC 20010 Description: This a wonderful brand new renovated 1 bedroom with den/office, you will be the first ones to live in this gut renovation. The property itself is amazing located in the wonderful Columbia Heights area of Washington D.C. and this property has a couple of great features to point out is that it has a wonderful gated back yard and a newly renovated garage. This location is with in walking distance to plenty of public transportation and steps away from great restaurants and nightlife like Bad Saint and El Chucho.