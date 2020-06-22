3331 Brothers Pl, SE

Amenities
Stunning 3 Bedroom Completely Renovated Farmhouse! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/duNOVm7W3vM
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Renovated from top to bottom this detached home has all the charm of a 1900 farmhouse with the convenience of a modern home!
Updated kitchen, bathrooms, hardwood floors, and appliances.
The property features well kept landscaping, fenced in front & rear yards with two amazing decks, adorable front porch, and off street parking for two vehicles. Enjoy the wooded views from the private balcony of your master suite.
The home is equipped with Solar panels so be prepared for very low utility bills!
4 minutes to the 295
Less than a mile from Congress Heights Metro - Green Line
5 blocks from Bus - A4, A8
6 blocks from Bus - A2, W1
King Elementary School
Hart Middle School
Ballou High School
Private Schools Kuumba Learning, National Children's
Tenant Pays Electric Water, Sewer and Gas
Application Fee: $60.00
MRA Fee: $25.00/ month
Pet Fees
No Smoking
