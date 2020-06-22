3331 Brothers Pl, SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking bbq/grill

Stunning 3 Bedroom Completely Renovated Farmhouse! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/duNOVm7W3vM



3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms



Renovated from top to bottom this detached home has all the charm of a 1900 farmhouse with the convenience of a modern home!



Updated kitchen, bathrooms, hardwood floors, and appliances.



The property features well kept landscaping, fenced in front & rear yards with two amazing decks, adorable front porch, and off street parking for two vehicles. Enjoy the wooded views from the private balcony of your master suite.



The home is equipped with Solar panels so be prepared for very low utility bills!



4 minutes to the 295

Less than a mile from Congress Heights Metro - Green Line

5 blocks from Bus - A4, A8

6 blocks from Bus - A2, W1

King Elementary School

Hart Middle School

Ballou High School

Private Schools Kuumba Learning, National Children's



Tenant Pays Electric Water, Sewer and Gas

Application Fee: $60.00

MRA Fee: $25.00/ month

Pet Fees

No Smoking



