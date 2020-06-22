All apartments in Washington
3331 Brothers Pl, SE
3331 Brothers Pl, SE

3331 Brothers Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3331 Brothers Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning 3 Bedroom Completely Renovated Farmhouse! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/duNOVm7W3vM

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms

Renovated from top to bottom this detached home has all the charm of a 1900 farmhouse with the convenience of a modern home!

Updated kitchen, bathrooms, hardwood floors, and appliances.

The property features well kept landscaping, fenced in front & rear yards with two amazing decks, adorable front porch, and off street parking for two vehicles. Enjoy the wooded views from the private balcony of your master suite.

The home is equipped with Solar panels so be prepared for very low utility bills!

4 minutes to the 295
Less than a mile from Congress Heights Metro - Green Line
5 blocks from Bus - A4, A8
6 blocks from Bus - A2, W1
King Elementary School
Hart Middle School
Ballou High School
Private Schools Kuumba Learning, National Children's

Tenant Pays Electric Water, Sewer and Gas
Application Fee: $60.00
MRA Fee: $25.00/ month
Pet Fees
No Smoking

(RLNE5570298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

