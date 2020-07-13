All apartments in Washington
3330 Alden Place NE
3330 Alden Place NE

3330 Alden Place Northeast · (202) 600-9913
Location

3330 Alden Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
basketball court
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 House Rental - NE DC - Property Id: 299312

This is a FURNISHED 2 bedroom, one bathroom, DC row home in River Terrace with a basement. Peaceful residential neighborhood located in Northeast DC, walking distance to (2) metro stops and minutes away from Capitol Hill, Smithsonian/The National Mall, and the H Street Corridor.

Parking available behind the house. Interstate 295 conveniently has an exit into the neighborhood. Also, the neighborhood has a park, bike/running trail, basketball courts, tennis courts, and a golf course across from the community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299312
Property Id 299312

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5928852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 Alden Place NE have any available units?
3330 Alden Place NE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 Alden Place NE have?
Some of 3330 Alden Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 Alden Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Alden Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Alden Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 3330 Alden Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3330 Alden Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 3330 Alden Place NE offers parking.
Does 3330 Alden Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3330 Alden Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Alden Place NE have a pool?
No, 3330 Alden Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 3330 Alden Place NE have accessible units?
No, 3330 Alden Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 Alden Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 Alden Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
