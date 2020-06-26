All apartments in Washington
3312 9th St NE Unit 2
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

3312 9th St NE Unit 2

3312 9th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3312 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Modern Luxury Meets Serene Living in this Brookland Abode! - This beautifully appointed row-home is sure to enamor you and your guests with over 1800 square feet living space. The light-filled living room contains a modern open concept design that blends seamlessly into the kitchen. A chef's kitchen contains a spacious island thoughtfully designed with carrara marble countertops. Stainless steel appliances, and two windows perfect for your indoor herb garden fuse together to create an ideal entertaining space.

Head upstairs to find three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including an en-suite master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Head up one more flight, and discover the rooftop deck that is an absolute dream - deck this place out with a table and chairs to entertain all your friends and family!

As for the location... it can't be beaten! Located just 2 blocks from the Brookland Metro Station, commuting is a breeze. This home offers the opportunity to live in one of DC's hippest and most happening neighborhoods. The Monroe Street Market and 12th Street are both within walking distance for dining and nightlife options. Head to Busboys and Poets to grab a quick coffee with friends or check out the neighborhood favorites like Brookland Pint, Brooklands Finest, and Menomale Pizza. If you'd rather stay in, head to YES! Organic on your way home from the metro.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, a flat monthly water fee of $30, and a move-in fee to the building of $150. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4060578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 have any available units?
3312 9th St NE Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3312 9th St NE Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3312 9th St NE Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
