3312 9th St NE Unit 2

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Modern Luxury Meets Serene Living in this Brookland Abode! - This beautifully appointed row-home is sure to enamor you and your guests with over 1800 square feet living space. The light-filled living room contains a modern open concept design that blends seamlessly into the kitchen. A chef's kitchen contains a spacious island thoughtfully designed with carrara marble countertops. Stainless steel appliances, and two windows perfect for your indoor herb garden fuse together to create an ideal entertaining space.



Head upstairs to find three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including an en-suite master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Head up one more flight, and discover the rooftop deck that is an absolute dream - deck this place out with a table and chairs to entertain all your friends and family!



As for the location... it can't be beaten! Located just 2 blocks from the Brookland Metro Station, commuting is a breeze. This home offers the opportunity to live in one of DC's hippest and most happening neighborhoods. The Monroe Street Market and 12th Street are both within walking distance for dining and nightlife options. Head to Busboys and Poets to grab a quick coffee with friends or check out the neighborhood favorites like Brookland Pint, Brooklands Finest, and Menomale Pizza. If you'd rather stay in, head to YES! Organic on your way home from the metro.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, a flat monthly water fee of $30, and a move-in fee to the building of $150. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4060578)