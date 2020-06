Amenities

A luxurious, sunny and bright residence, built on approx. 1/3 acre, in the heart of Cathedral Heights. Just steps from the new, trendy shopping and dining on Wisconsin Ave., Finished LOFT on top of bedrooms with hook-up for a bath. Office on main level can be used as a bedroom. Lower level offers a separate entrance with 2 bedrooms, bath and kitchen, private patio and parking for 2 cars. Ample parking on the main entrance's driveway.