3307 19TH STREET NW

Welcome home to your beautiful two bedroom oasis in Mt Pleasant! Located on a quiet block in the heart of the city, this home boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, crisp cabinetry, full-size washer dryer, a wood-burning fireplace, two spacious bedrooms, an en-suite Master Bath, a convenient hall bath, generous storage space - including a dedicated storage "shed". Now that summer is here, you can also enjoy a cold beverage on your private patio! Last but not least, this home also offers a large, dedicated off-street parking space! This one is going to go quick so schedule your tour now!