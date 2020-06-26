All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3307 19TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3307 19TH STREET NW
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:23 PM

3307 19TH STREET NW

3307 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3307 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to your beautiful two bedroom oasis in Mt Pleasant! Located on a quiet block in the heart of the city, this home boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, crisp cabinetry, full-size washer dryer, a wood-burning fireplace, two spacious bedrooms, an en-suite Master Bath, a convenient hall bath, generous storage space - including a dedicated storage "shed". Now that summer is here, you can also enjoy a cold beverage on your private patio! Last but not least, this home also offers a large, dedicated off-street parking space! This one is going to go quick so schedule your tour now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 19TH STREET NW have any available units?
3307 19TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 19TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3307 19TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 19TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3307 19TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 19TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3307 19TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3307 19TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3307 19TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3307 19TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 19TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 19TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3307 19TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3307 19TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3307 19TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 19TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 19TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University