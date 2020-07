Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated 2 BR/1.5 Bath basement apartment in Greenway

One block from Fort Circle Park and all it has to offer! Also only one block from the S35, A31, V1, V2, & V4 bus routes.



Property Highlights:



- Newly renovated

- One off-street parking space included in rent

- In-unit laundry

- Central AC

- Dishwasher



Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5720292)