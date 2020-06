Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

NEW PRICE. Beautiful renovated 2 BR 2.5 BA brownstone in Bloomingdale. This home features new kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances & tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout the living area. Master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub & dual closets. Washer and dryer on 2nd floor near master bedroom extra storage in both bedrooms. Grill on the back deck & off street parking in the back.