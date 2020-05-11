3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This amazing show place could be your oasis! 3 bedroom with den, 2.5 baths, 4 level home with assigned parking space. Entrance level has den with half bath. 2nd level living room with wood burning fire place open slider to private fenced back yard backed to woods. 3rd level dining room looks down over living room. Eat in kitchen has pantry. 3rd level has master suite and two bedrooms with full bath. Close to Costco and Fort Lincoln shopping center. Min 650 credit score.(updated credit score 630 Min $90k income.