Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM

3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252

3252 Banneker Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3252 Banneker Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This amazing show place could be your oasis! 3 bedroom with den, 2.5 baths, 4 level home with assigned parking space. Entrance level has den with half bath. 2nd level living room with wood burning fire place open slider to private fenced back yard backed to woods. 3rd level dining room looks down over living room. Eat in kitchen has pantry. 3rd level has master suite and two bedrooms with full bath. Close to Costco and Fort Lincoln shopping center. Min 650 credit score.(updated credit score 630 Min $90k income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 have any available units?
3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 have?
Some of 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 currently offering any rent specials?
3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 pet-friendly?
No, 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 offer parking?
Yes, 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 offers parking.
Does 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 have a pool?
No, 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 does not have a pool.
Does 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 have accessible units?
No, 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3252 BANNEKER DR NE #3252 has units with dishwashers.
