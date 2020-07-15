325 57th Street Northeast

Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Deanwood / Grant Park available for immediate occupancy. 13-minute walk to Capitol Heights Metro Station (Blue / Silver lines).



Amenities included: brand new carpet and tile floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new bathroom fixtures, central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Pet friendly.



SCHEDULE A VIEWING: https://calendly.com/jimi-i/325-57th-street-open-house?month=2020-03



$1,400/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. Please note that this lease is subject to credit, background, and reference checks.