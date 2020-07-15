All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 325 57th Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
325 57th Street Northeast
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:27 AM

325 57th Street Northeast

325 57th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

325 57th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FULLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Deanwood / Grant Park available for immediate occupancy. 13-minute walk to Capitol Heights Metro Station (Blue / Silver lines).

Amenities included: brand new carpet and tile floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new bathroom fixtures, central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Pet friendly.

SCHEDULE A VIEWING: https://calendly.com/jimi-i/325-57th-street-open-house?month=2020-03

$1,400/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. Please note that this lease is subject to credit, background, and reference checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 57th Street Northeast have any available units?
325 57th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 57th Street Northeast have?
Some of 325 57th Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 57th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
325 57th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 57th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 325 57th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 325 57th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 325 57th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 325 57th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 57th Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 57th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 325 57th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 325 57th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 325 57th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 325 57th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 57th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Fitzgerald
3625 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Park Road Courts
1346 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University