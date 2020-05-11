All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:11 PM

3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE

3242 Theodore R Hagans Drive Northeast · (301) 593-4811
Location

3242 Theodore R Hagans Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large, light-filled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse conveniently located in Dakota Crossing. This home features a spacious eat-in kitchen, serene views from private deck, spacious living room with fireplace, 2-car garage, and laundry room on bedroom level. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, tray ceilings, and en suite bathroom with soaking tub and shower. Conveniently located near Costco, Route 50 and Interstate 295. Ready for occupancy immediately. This Landlord is not registered with the DC Housing Authority. All applicants must have a minimum credit score of 650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have any available units?
3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have?
Some of 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE does offer parking.
Does 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
