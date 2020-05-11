3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Large, light-filled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse conveniently located in Dakota Crossing. This home features a spacious eat-in kitchen, serene views from private deck, spacious living room with fireplace, 2-car garage, and laundry room on bedroom level. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, tray ceilings, and en suite bathroom with soaking tub and shower. Conveniently located near Costco, Route 50 and Interstate 295. Ready for occupancy immediately. This Landlord is not registered with the DC Housing Authority. All applicants must have a minimum credit score of 650.