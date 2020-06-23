All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3241 N Street, NW #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3241 N Street, NW #1
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3241 N Street, NW #1

3241 N St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3241 N St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
$2200 / 1br - 402ft2 - In the Heart of Georgetown (3241 N St NW #1 Washington, DC) - This sunny renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedroom with bead board walls, tile bath, walk-in closet, wood floors throughout, built-in bookcase, washer/dryer in unit, decorative marble fireplace, wooden shutter window treatments, and on-site parking.

You are only a short walk to Wisconsin Ave shops and restaurants. If you are adventurous you can bring your paddle board and walk down to the waterfront. Sorry no pets, no smoking.

Credit score of at least 650 is required. If parking space is not required rent is $2000, All Utilities are included.

The application fee is $75, at lease signing tenant pays first month's rent and one month's rent for the security deposit.

Contact ppetty@chatel.us for showings.

(RLNE4812821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 N Street, NW #1 have any available units?
3241 N Street, NW #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 N Street, NW #1 have?
Some of 3241 N Street, NW #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 N Street, NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3241 N Street, NW #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 N Street, NW #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3241 N Street, NW #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3241 N Street, NW #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3241 N Street, NW #1 offers parking.
Does 3241 N Street, NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3241 N Street, NW #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 N Street, NW #1 have a pool?
No, 3241 N Street, NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3241 N Street, NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 3241 N Street, NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 N Street, NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3241 N Street, NW #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University