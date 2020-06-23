3241 N Street, NW #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

$2200 / 1br - 402ft2 - In the Heart of Georgetown (3241 N St NW #1 Washington, DC) - This sunny renovated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedroom with bead board walls, tile bath, walk-in closet, wood floors throughout, built-in bookcase, washer/dryer in unit, decorative marble fireplace, wooden shutter window treatments, and on-site parking.



You are only a short walk to Wisconsin Ave shops and restaurants. If you are adventurous you can bring your paddle board and walk down to the waterfront. Sorry no pets, no smoking.



Credit score of at least 650 is required. If parking space is not required rent is $2000, All Utilities are included.



The application fee is $75, at lease signing tenant pays first month's rent and one month's rent for the security deposit.



Contact ppetty@chatel.us for showings.



