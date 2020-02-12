3232 Prospect Street, NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Historic Diplomat Georgetown Home on one of Washington's oldest streets - 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath - Recently Renovated and Freshened Up, Living Room just large enough for a Baby Grand, Convenient Location in Historic Georgetown and 4 Restaurants across the street!! The home was built in 1819, owned by the same family for over 70 years, as Prospect Street is the oldest street in Georgetown. Three Story Brick Detached Home with 6 Fireplaces and Full basement "Pied--Terre" with access to Charming Walled Garden with paths and newly landscaped a great place to sit and read a book and escape. Brick terrace and patio area with stone walls. Once you enter front fenced landscaped courtyard you immediately feel relaxed and de-stressed from traffic. Stone walkways lead to front steps and side gate to the backyard. Once inside you are "Home" and life can begin, to the right of the foyer is a large front Living Room with Fireplace and period mantle. Large windows with the period "wavy" glass, gleaming refinished hardwood floors which opens to Large Dining Room with China Closet, period mantle and french door to a covered side porch. There is a full bath on main behind the main staircase off Foyer. A newly renovated/remodeled kitchen awaits your culinary creations with new white gas stove, dishwasher, and solid surface counters. Under counter cabinets and modern shelving for dishes and glassware. French Doors open onto a Juliet balcony overlooking back garden while you cook and entertain, 2 pantry's and multiple storage cabinets, fireplace and back staircase. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and period bath off hallway. Front staircase with Bookshelves at top of stairs, Back staircase to Kitchen. The terrace level boasts a family room with Original open hearth cooking fireplace with swinging chimney crane and pot, built-ins under stair shelving and french door leading to back patio, entertaining bar area, laundry closet w/full-size washer & dryer, HUGE rec/media room with walk-in closets and full bath. Home has New Roof! There is a unique room off basement bath, be sure and check it out!!

Pets allowed on a Case by Case Basis with Deposit! Minimum Credit Score is 650 per adult, Application Fee per adult is $75.00.



Some key features about this home are:



6 Period Mantled Fireplaces

Private Walled Back Garden with Stone Patio

Landscaped and Fully Fenced Yard

New Paint, Refinished Hardwood Floors, Period Lighting

New Roof

Storage Galore!!



Parking Lot beside home and Parking Garage across the street



Please contact Craig Shireman at Craig@Chatel.us or Laura Lee Beall at LauraLee@Chatel.us



(RLNE4982771)