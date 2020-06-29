3229 11th Street NW Unit A.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious Park View Perch with Outdoor Space! - This 1400+sqft condo has two bedrooms and 2.5 baths spread out over two floors. Located in a boutique 2-unit building, you'll be perfectly located in the great neighborhood of Park View. Through the common foyer, enter the main floor of this light-filled unit. A large and open living area features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, and a convenient half bath. You can't miss the generously sized kitchen, which is bigger than most and provides plenty of space for cooking and entertaining. There is a large central island, granite countertops, a gas range, all stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space. Topping it off? A pantry with ample room for all your staples. Exit through the kitchen to find a private deck and garden area- extra lounging space that is hard to find in the city!



Downstairs are both the bedrooms and two full baths. There is enough space down here for a small office in the hallway, and the full-size washer and dryer are located here, as well. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space and plush carpeting. The master bedroom has an en-suite bath with double sinks and a beautifully tiled shower. There are two closets in the master and more closet space in the hallway.



With restaurants, bars, and shopping at your fingertips, you'll never want to leave the neighborhood! In addition to big-box stores such as Target and Best Buy, Columbia Heights is home to many locally-owned restaurants and nightspots. Walk up the street to enjoy dinner at The Coupe, which is open late and has some of DC's best diner-fare. Ever crave Filipino food? Hop right across the street to Bad Saint -- ranked 2nd best restaurant in the country by Bon Appetit. Wonderland, also across 11th, transforms from casual dining by day to dive bar by night. Looking to cook at home? Giant is just 3 blocks away! The nearby Columbia Heights Metro Station (Yellow/Green) and access to all of the 14th St + 11th St bus lines makes commuting downtown a breeze. With a walk score of 95 and a bike path that heads straight downtown, you can get everywhere in no time!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric, water, and gas. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5266209)