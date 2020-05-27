3216 Klingle Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20008 Woodley Park
Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
GREAT LOCATION, ON A QUIET TREE LINED STREET, GORGEOUS HOUSE, FILLED WITH LIGHT. 4 FINISHED LEVELS WITH AN IN-LAW SUITE, LARGE BACKYARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, THE NATIONAL CATHEDRAL AND MUCH MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3216 KLINGLE RD NW have any available units?
3216 KLINGLE RD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3216 KLINGLE RD NW currently offering any rent specials?
3216 KLINGLE RD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.