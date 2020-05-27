All apartments in Washington
3216 KLINGLE RD NW
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

3216 KLINGLE RD NW

3216 Klingle Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Klingle Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
GREAT LOCATION, ON A QUIET TREE LINED STREET, GORGEOUS HOUSE, FILLED WITH LIGHT. 4 FINISHED LEVELS WITH AN IN-LAW SUITE, LARGE BACKYARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, THE NATIONAL CATHEDRAL AND MUCH MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 KLINGLE RD NW have any available units?
3216 KLINGLE RD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3216 KLINGLE RD NW currently offering any rent specials?
3216 KLINGLE RD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 KLINGLE RD NW pet-friendly?
No, 3216 KLINGLE RD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3216 KLINGLE RD NW offer parking?
Yes, 3216 KLINGLE RD NW offers parking.
Does 3216 KLINGLE RD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 KLINGLE RD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 KLINGLE RD NW have a pool?
No, 3216 KLINGLE RD NW does not have a pool.
Does 3216 KLINGLE RD NW have accessible units?
No, 3216 KLINGLE RD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 KLINGLE RD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 KLINGLE RD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 KLINGLE RD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3216 KLINGLE RD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
