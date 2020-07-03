3205 Georgia Ave NW

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in this short term rental! Stunning 1 BR/1 BA condo flooded with natural light near Petworth. This unit boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, open floor-plan, beautiful quartz counter tops and backsplash, hardwood floors, ss appl, gorgeous designer bathroom w/walk-in frameless glass shower, Nest thermostat and washer/dryer inside unit! Walking distance to two metro stations and tons of amazing restaurants and bars! "The Gibson" is a newly built condo complex located within walking distance to many local cafes, parks and 2 Metro stations - Columbia Heights and Petworth. Parking #16 is available to lease for an additional $130/mo. Call for details.