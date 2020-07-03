All apartments in Washington
3205 Georgia Ave NW

3205 Georgia Ave NW
Location

3205 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in this short term rental! Stunning 1 BR/1 BA condo flooded with natural light near Petworth. This unit boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, open floor-plan, beautiful quartz counter tops and backsplash, hardwood floors, ss appl, gorgeous designer bathroom w/walk-in frameless glass shower, Nest thermostat and washer/dryer inside unit! Walking distance to two metro stations and tons of amazing restaurants and bars! "The Gibson" is a newly built condo complex located within walking distance to many local cafes, parks and 2 Metro stations - Columbia Heights and Petworth. Parking #16 is available to lease for an additional $130/mo. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have any available units?
3205 Georgia Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have?
Some of 3205 Georgia Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Georgia Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Georgia Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Georgia Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Georgia Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Georgia Ave NW offers parking.
Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 Georgia Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have a pool?
No, 3205 Georgia Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 3205 Georgia Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Georgia Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Georgia Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

