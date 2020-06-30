All apartments in Washington
320 Bryant St NE.
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

320 Bryant St NE

320 Bryant Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

320 Bryant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous Gardener's Rowhome w/ Parking Included! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Eckington rowhome is charming and a true gem. Upon entering the home you'll find the light-filled living and dining areas with lovely pine hardwood floors that extend throughout the home. Off to the side is the galley style kitchen, which has updated appliances, marble countertops, subway tile, and plenty of storage with inbuilt shelving and great cabinet space. At the rear of the home is a gorgeous wood-paneled den which is truly unique and adds abundant charm to the first floor, leading out to a cute backyard and an off-street parking space.

The bedrooms and bathrooms are on the upper level of the house and have wonderful windows for abundant light in the bedrooms. The master can fit a Queen-sized bed and continues to a den with great closet space and plenty of room for a home office or nursery. The second bedroom is also sizeable with large windows. The bathroom is charming with beautiful tiling and a claw foot tub. There is an unfinished basement with brand new washer/dryer, and plenty of extra storage space.

Located just a few blocks from both the Brookland and Rhode Island Metro stops and along the G8 and D8 bus lines are at your doorstep, commuting downtown from this home is a breeze. Rhode Island Row is a short walk away including a Giant and Home Depot. Head up to Monroe Street Market for dining options like Brookland Pint and Busboys and Poets. There are art shops along the Arts Walk and a Farmer's Market every Saturday. Other sweet spots like Right Proper Brewing and Dew Drop Inn are also close. You can also easily pop down Rhode Island to Bloomingdale and Shaw or up to Brookland, Mount Rainer and Hyattsville. This neighborhood is such an exciting place to be!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and a $50 flat monthly fee for water. Cats, and dogs under 50 lbs are welcome!

(RLNE5424481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 320 Bryant St NE have any available units?
320 Bryant St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Bryant St NE have?
Some of 320 Bryant St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Bryant St NE currently offering any rent specials?
320 Bryant St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Bryant St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Bryant St NE is pet friendly.
Does 320 Bryant St NE offer parking?
Yes, 320 Bryant St NE offers parking.
Does 320 Bryant St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Bryant St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Bryant St NE have a pool?
No, 320 Bryant St NE does not have a pool.
Does 320 Bryant St NE have accessible units?
No, 320 Bryant St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Bryant St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Bryant St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

