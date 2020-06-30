320 Bryant St NE.

Amenities

Gorgeous Gardener's Rowhome w/ Parking Included! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Eckington rowhome is charming and a true gem. Upon entering the home you'll find the light-filled living and dining areas with lovely pine hardwood floors that extend throughout the home. Off to the side is the galley style kitchen, which has updated appliances, marble countertops, subway tile, and plenty of storage with inbuilt shelving and great cabinet space. At the rear of the home is a gorgeous wood-paneled den which is truly unique and adds abundant charm to the first floor, leading out to a cute backyard and an off-street parking space.



The bedrooms and bathrooms are on the upper level of the house and have wonderful windows for abundant light in the bedrooms. The master can fit a Queen-sized bed and continues to a den with great closet space and plenty of room for a home office or nursery. The second bedroom is also sizeable with large windows. The bathroom is charming with beautiful tiling and a claw foot tub. There is an unfinished basement with brand new washer/dryer, and plenty of extra storage space.



Located just a few blocks from both the Brookland and Rhode Island Metro stops and along the G8 and D8 bus lines are at your doorstep, commuting downtown from this home is a breeze. Rhode Island Row is a short walk away including a Giant and Home Depot. Head up to Monroe Street Market for dining options like Brookland Pint and Busboys and Poets. There are art shops along the Arts Walk and a Farmer's Market every Saturday. Other sweet spots like Right Proper Brewing and Dew Drop Inn are also close. You can also easily pop down Rhode Island to Bloomingdale and Shaw or up to Brookland, Mount Rainer and Hyattsville. This neighborhood is such an exciting place to be!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and a $50 flat monthly fee for water. Cats, and dogs under 50 lbs are welcome!



(RLNE5424481)