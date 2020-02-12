All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

32 U Street NW

32 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

32 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 4-bedroom, 3 bathrooms, classic DC row house - Property Id: 80589

Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3 bathrooms, classic DC row house, modern renovation, high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows, an open space layout, kitchen with quartz counters, flat screen TV, exposed brick.

Second floor: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and washer/dryer.

Fully finished 1 bedroom basement with separate entrances, living room area, 1 full bathroom, wet bar, fridge, flat tv, additional set of washer/dryer.

Small landscaped front yard and back patio with deck and a grapevine trellis for shade.

Located on U St NW between First St NW and North Capitol St (intersection of Rhode Island Ave and North Capitol). Shaw/Howard University (green/yellow) and Rhode Island (red) metro stations each about a 10-minute walk away. G8, G9, 80 and G2 bus stops are one block away.

Walk to Bloomingdale's restaurants/bars: Red Hen, Boundary Stone, El Camino, Showtime, Bacio Pizzeria, convenient Windows Caf and market, and Big Bear Caf.

Across the street from Crispus Attucks Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80589
Property Id 80589

(RLNE4948567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 U Street NW have any available units?
32 U Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 U Street NW have?
Some of 32 U Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 U Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
32 U Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 U Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 U Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 32 U Street NW offer parking?
No, 32 U Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 32 U Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 U Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 U Street NW have a pool?
No, 32 U Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 32 U Street NW have accessible units?
No, 32 U Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 32 U Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 U Street NW has units with dishwashers.
