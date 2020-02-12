32 U Street NW

Amenities

Available 08/01/19 4-bedroom, 3 bathrooms, classic DC row house - Property Id: 80589



Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3 bathrooms, classic DC row house, modern renovation, high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows, an open space layout, kitchen with quartz counters, flat screen TV, exposed brick.



Second floor: 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and washer/dryer.



Fully finished 1 bedroom basement with separate entrances, living room area, 1 full bathroom, wet bar, fridge, flat tv, additional set of washer/dryer.



Small landscaped front yard and back patio with deck and a grapevine trellis for shade.



Located on U St NW between First St NW and North Capitol St (intersection of Rhode Island Ave and North Capitol). Shaw/Howard University (green/yellow) and Rhode Island (red) metro stations each about a 10-minute walk away. G8, G9, 80 and G2 bus stops are one block away.



Walk to Bloomingdale's restaurants/bars: Red Hen, Boundary Stone, El Camino, Showtime, Bacio Pizzeria, convenient Windows Caf and market, and Big Bear Caf.



Across the street from Crispus Attucks Park.

