Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

319 Wisconsin Avenue

319 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

319 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dynamic 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse in the heart of Canton is designed perfectly. The open concept of the living room leads right into the renovated kitchen. The kitchen provides beautiful bright white cabinets complimented by the black granite counter top. Throughout the home you will notice the sleek hardwood floors except in one bedroom. There is plenty of closet space and natural lighting. There is a roof top deck with gorgeous views of the city. Available NOW $2500.00 + utilities

Roof Top Deck
Unfinished Basement
Renovated Kitchen
Hardwood Floors

Rental Terms

Rent: $2,500
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $2,500
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
319 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 319 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 Wisconsin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Wisconsin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 319 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
No, 319 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 319 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Wisconsin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
