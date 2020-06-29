All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:10 AM

3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE

3127 Hawthorne Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3127 Hawthorne Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Petworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Location! Location! Location! This unit is located in Park Place, a gated community, the best of contemporary living in the heart of the city!!! Close to convenient public transportation, less than 1 mile to metro, and centrally located in the city. Upgraded kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace & pool are just some of the wonderful amenities in the sought-after Park Place neighborhood! Turn-key and ready for immediate occupancy. Assigned parking space and convenient ample visitor parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have any available units?
3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have?
Some of 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.

