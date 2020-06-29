3127 HAWTHORNE DRIVE NE

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! This unit is located in Park Place, a gated community, the best of contemporary living in the heart of the city!!! Close to convenient public transportation, less than 1 mile to metro, and centrally located in the city. Upgraded kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace & pool are just some of the wonderful amenities in the sought-after Park Place neighborhood! Turn-key and ready for immediate occupancy. Assigned parking space and convenient ample visitor parking available.