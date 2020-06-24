311 East Capitol St

Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

REDUCED RATES WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!



Location cant get any better - fully furnished Jr 1 br condo directly across from Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Folger Shakespeare. 1 block to US Capitol, Senate offices, etc. Has nice view of Supreme Court. Fireplace. Hardwood floors, separate sleeping nook, antiques. WiFi highspeed wireless internet and all utilities included. Secure entry building - directly across from Supreme Court guard kiosk. Short term ok. Veteran-owned small business. Inquire at Capitol Hill Stay website for more detail.



This apartment just got a brand new total renovation. Everything in this apartment is completely new.