All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 311 East Capitol St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
311 East Capitol St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

311 East Capitol St

311 E Capitol St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest Employment Area
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

311 E Capitol St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Southwest Employment Area

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
REDUCED RATES WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

Location cant get any better - fully furnished Jr 1 br condo directly across from Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Folger Shakespeare. 1 block to US Capitol, Senate offices, etc. Has nice view of Supreme Court. Fireplace. Hardwood floors, separate sleeping nook, antiques. WiFi highspeed wireless internet and all utilities included. Secure entry building - directly across from Supreme Court guard kiosk. Short term ok. Veteran-owned small business. Inquire at Capitol Hill Stay website for more detail.

This apartment just got a brand new total renovation. Everything in this apartment is completely new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 East Capitol St have any available units?
311 East Capitol St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 East Capitol St have?
Some of 311 East Capitol St's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 East Capitol St currently offering any rent specials?
311 East Capitol St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 East Capitol St pet-friendly?
No, 311 East Capitol St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 311 East Capitol St offer parking?
No, 311 East Capitol St does not offer parking.
Does 311 East Capitol St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 East Capitol St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 East Capitol St have a pool?
No, 311 East Capitol St does not have a pool.
Does 311 East Capitol St have accessible units?
No, 311 East Capitol St does not have accessible units.
Does 311 East Capitol St have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 East Capitol St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University