in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

Spacious Two Bedroom in Elegant Georgetown at the corner of 31st & P Street NW- Private Back Patio & Yard - Address: 3101 P Street NW Unit 2 Washington, DC 20007

Market Rent: $3,300 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Tenants Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Square Footage: 1,194 Square Feet

Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED

Parking: Street Parking Only

Available: End of August, 2019



Welcome to 3101 P Street NW Unit 2. This spacious condominium is for rent. It is over 1,000 square feet and it includes a decorative fire place, master bedroom with master bathroom, private back yard, & hardwood floors throughout.



Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms

Fireplace: Non-Functioning. Decorative Only

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove, Oven, Washer/Dryer

Application Fee: $65 per person

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/month

Amenities: Close by to M Street NW, Rock Creek Park, Wisconsin Avenue NW, Secured Entrance, Private Backyard



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



