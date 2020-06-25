Amenities
Spacious Two Bedroom in Elegant Georgetown at the corner of 31st & P Street NW- Private Back Patio & Yard - Address: 3101 P Street NW Unit 2 Washington, DC 20007
Market Rent: $3,300 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenants Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 1,194 Square Feet
Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED
Parking: Street Parking Only
Available: End of August, 2019
Welcome to 3101 P Street NW Unit 2. This spacious condominium is for rent. It is over 1,000 square feet and it includes a decorative fire place, master bedroom with master bathroom, private back yard, & hardwood floors throughout.
Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms
Fireplace: Non-Functioning. Decorative Only
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove, Oven, Washer/Dryer
Application Fee: $65 per person
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/month
Amenities: Close by to M Street NW, Rock Creek Park, Wisconsin Avenue NW, Secured Entrance, Private Backyard
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
(RLNE5064536)