310 13TH STREET SE
310 13TH STREET SE

310 13th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

310 13th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1BR/BA + Den Apt on Capitol Hill. Brand new gas oven and refrigerator. Washer/dryer in unit. Close to Eastern Market and Metro. Short walk to Pennsylvania Ave and Barracks Row restaurant corridor. Off street parking included. Apply online at www.rlahtenantscreening.com. Application Fee $50 per adult 18 yr or older. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, we will only be conducting virtual showings. These can be via FaceTime, WhatsApp or even a pre-recorded video. THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING. WALKTHROUGH VIDEOS (Please email or call/text for Walkthrough Videos)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 13TH STREET SE have any available units?
310 13TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 13TH STREET SE have?
Some of 310 13TH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 13TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
310 13TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 13TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 310 13TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 310 13TH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 310 13TH STREET SE offers parking.
Does 310 13TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 13TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 13TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 310 13TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 310 13TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 310 13TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 310 13TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 13TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
