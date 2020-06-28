310 13TH STREET SE

Amenities

Charming 1BR/BA + Den Apt on Capitol Hill. Brand new gas oven and refrigerator. Washer/dryer in unit. Close to Eastern Market and Metro. Short walk to Pennsylvania Ave and Barracks Row restaurant corridor. Off street parking included. Apply online at www.rlahtenantscreening.com. Application Fee $50 per adult 18 yr or older. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, we will only be conducting virtual showings. These can be via FaceTime, WhatsApp or even a pre-recorded video. THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING. WALKTHROUGH VIDEOS (Please email or call/text for Walkthrough Videos)