Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:19 AM

31 Bryant Street NW

31 Bryant Street Northwest · (301) 851-0648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Bryant Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 31 Bryant Street NW · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FABULOUS & LARGE ROW FOR RENT! - Calling all urbanites your dream rental is here! This fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available for a July move-in. Located in the coveted LeDroit Park/Bloomingdale neighborhood, this property is a true showstopper.The home features high ceilings throughout, with hardwood flooring.

Enter into a large yet cozy living area and stroll into the spacious eat in kitchen with gourmet appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs you will find 3 large open bedrooms that offer light in spades and a full bathroom. There is a full master suite on the 3 level with sumptuous master suite bath and tons of closet space. This is a home built for entertaining, there is a rear deck on each level of the home w/ the largest deck located on the first floor. This outdoor area offers plenty of space for gatherings, just in time for summer Holidays!

Wait! if you thought that was to much to handle we offer you garage parking in the rear! Would you would like to view this amazing find? Then don’t wait contact us here at Urban to Suburban Property Management today to schedule your showing of this gorgeous home.
Showings scheduled through Tenant Turner.

(RLNE5889377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Bryant Street NW have any available units?
31 Bryant Street NW has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Bryant Street NW have?
Some of 31 Bryant Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Bryant Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
31 Bryant Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Bryant Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Bryant Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 31 Bryant Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 31 Bryant Street NW offers parking.
Does 31 Bryant Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Bryant Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Bryant Street NW have a pool?
No, 31 Bryant Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 31 Bryant Street NW have accessible units?
No, 31 Bryant Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Bryant Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Bryant Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
