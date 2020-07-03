31 Bryant Street NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FABULOUS & LARGE ROW FOR RENT! - Calling all urbanites your dream rental is here! This fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available for a July move-in. Located in the coveted LeDroit Park/Bloomingdale neighborhood, this property is a true showstopper.The home features high ceilings throughout, with hardwood flooring.



Enter into a large yet cozy living area and stroll into the spacious eat in kitchen with gourmet appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs you will find 3 large open bedrooms that offer light in spades and a full bathroom. There is a full master suite on the 3 level with sumptuous master suite bath and tons of closet space. This is a home built for entertaining, there is a rear deck on each level of the home w/ the largest deck located on the first floor. This outdoor area offers plenty of space for gatherings, just in time for summer Holidays!



Wait! if you thought that was to much to handle we offer you garage parking in the rear! Would you would like to view this amazing find? Then don’t wait contact us here at Urban to Suburban Property Management today to schedule your showing of this gorgeous home.

Showings scheduled through Tenant Turner.



(RLNE5889377)